BJP Candidate’s Kiss During Campaign in West Bengal’s Malda Sparks Controversy

BJP MP Khagen Murmu, contesting from Bengal’s North Malda constituency, stirred controversy by kissing a woman on the cheek during a campaign rally in Srihipur village of Chanchal. The incident, captured during a live stream on the BJP candidate’s Facebook page, quickly spread on social media before being deleted.

The Trinamool Congress seized on the incident, condemning Murmu’s actions as disrespectful to Bengali culture and emblematic of the BJP’s alleged disregard for women’s rights. Dulal Sarkar, a Trinamool Congress vice president in Malda, criticized the BJP’s post-election agenda and questioned the party’s stance on women’s issues.

In response, Khagen Murmu defended his actions, stating that the woman was like a daughter to him and implying innocence in the gesture. He dismissed criticism as a conspiracy, maintaining that the kiss was innocuous and rooted in familial affection.