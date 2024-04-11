BRS lodges complaint against Telangana BJP’s CM Revanth Reddy with EC

Telangana’s BRS filed a complaint with the Election Commission on Wednesday, accusing Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the state BJP of breaching the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. The BRS submitted separate representations to the EC outlining their grievances.

The BRS urged the Election Commission to promptly restrict Revanth Reddy from participating in election campaigning and take action against him and the Congress party for allegedly violating the MCC. Additionally, they called for the immediate prohibition of the BJP’s ‘X’ page from campaign activities and demanded legal action against those responsible for manipulating images of prominent BRS leaders.

The complaint pointed to a speech made by CM Revanth Reddy at a Congress rally on April 6, where he allegedly used highly offensive language and made derogatory remarks against BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Furthermore, the BRS alleged that during the enforcement of the poll code, the BJP’s official ‘X’ page shared a photograph with digitally altered faces of prominent BRS leaders along with abusive commentary, further exacerbating the situation.