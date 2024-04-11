Commodity Market: Gold prices edge higher for fourth day in a row

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold appreciated in Kerala for fourth day in a row. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 52,960, up by Rs 80 per 8 gram. . This is a new life-time high of yellow metal. Yesterday, yellow metal price gained by Rs 80 per 8 gram. In the last four days, yellow metal gained by Rs 600 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures settled at Rs 71,474, up by Rs 134 or 0.19% on Wednesday. Silver futures ended at 82,820 gaining Rs 370 or 0.45% on yesterday.

Also Read: This Indian air carrier becomes world’s third-largest airline by market capitalisation

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), will also not be operational for trading in the morning session between 9 am and 5 pm but will resume trading in the evening session between 5 pm and 11:30/11:55 pm. Non-agri commodity exchange National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) will also remain shut for both sessions.

In international markets, price of spot gold was unchanged at $2,337.99 per ounce. It hit a record high for an eighth straight session until Tuesday. U.S. gold futures edged 0.3% higher to $2,355.30 per ounce. Price of spot silver fell 0.3% to $27.89 per ounce, platinum edged up 0.5% to $964.20 and palladium lost 0.6% to $1,045.00.