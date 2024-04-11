Eating these foods will reduce anxiety

Anxiety is a feeling of fear, dread, and uneasiness. It might cause you to sweat, feel restless and tense. Anxiety is a normal reaction to stress.As per experts, certain foods can reduce anxiety.

Foods that may aid in managing anxiety:

1. Fatty fish

Fatty fish are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which are crucial for brain health. Omega-3s have been linked to reduced inflammation in the brain, which may help decrease anxiety symptoms.

2. Leafy greens

Leafy greens are high in magnesium, which has been associated with lower anxiety levels. Magnesium helps regulate neurotransmitters and has a calming effect on the nervous system. Leafy greens also contain folate, which may support the production of neurotransmitters like serotonin, known for its mood-regulating properties.

3. Blueberries

Packed with antioxidants, particularly flavonoids, which have been linked to reduced oxidative stress and inflammation in the brain.

4. Yogurt

Research suggests a link between gut health and mental well-being. Yogurt is rich in probiotics. Maintaining a healthy gut microbiome may positively impact mental health and reduce anxiety.

5. Turmeric

It contains curcumin, a compound with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Curcumin may help alleviate symptoms by reducing inflammation in the brain.

Also Read: Know all about latest dating trend ‘contra dating’

6. Chamomile tea

Chamomile tea contains compounds like apigenin, which may bind to receptors in the brain and promote relaxation. Drinking chamomile tea has been associated with reduced anxiety symptoms and improved sleep quality.

7. Almonds

Rich in magnesium and zinc, both of which play roles in neurotransmitter function and mood regulation. Magnesium has calming effects on the nervous system, while zinc deficiency has been linked to higher anxiety levels. Additionally, almonds provide healthy fats and protein, which can help stabilise blood sugar levels and promote sustained energy.

8. Dark chocolate

Contains flavonoids, particularly catechins and epicatechins, which have been shown to have antioxidant and mood-enhancing effects. Dark chocolate also contains small amounts of caffeine and theobromine, which may provide a mild energy boost and improve focus.

9. Oats

Oats contain fibre, which supports digestive health and may indirectly influence mood by maintaining gut microbiota balance. Additionally, oats are a source of tryptophan, an amino acid precursor to serotonin.