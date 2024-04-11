Elon Musk to Meet PM Modi, Expected to Announce Investment Plans

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and owner of X (formerly Twitter), is gearing up for a significant visit to India later this month. Sources familiar with the matter reveal that Musk is slated to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit and is anticipated to disclose plans for a substantial investment in the country, potentially involving the establishment of a new factory.

The meeting between Musk and PM Modi is scheduled to occur in New Delhi on April 22, according to insider information. While the specifics of Musk’s agenda remain confidential, it’s likely that he will be accompanied by other key executives from Tesla. However, neither PM Modi’s office nor Tesla have provided official comments, suggesting the sensitivity surrounding the visit.

Musk’s forthcoming journey to India follows a previous meeting with PM Modi in New York in June of last year, held during the Indian leader’s state visit to the United States. Tesla has been actively engaged in discussions with Indian authorities regarding the reduction of import duties on electric vehicles (EVs) as part of its considerations for establishing manufacturing operations in the country. India’s recent EV policy reforms, announced in March, have notably decreased import taxes on select EV models, creating a favorable regulatory environment for Tesla’s potential endeavors. This policy adjustment, particularly beneficial for Tesla, addresses prior challenges posed by high import tariffs, paving the way for smoother operations in the Indian market.