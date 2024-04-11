Google releases top 20 list for summer vacation 2024

Mumbai: Tech giant Google has revealed the top-20 destinations for summer 2024. The list is based on the destinations most searched for by travellers within the US on Google flight for travel between June 1 and August 31. Google shared insights based on past flight booking data and search trends with ‘Good Morning America’.

According to Google, the most popular destination for summer 2024 is London. Paris is in the second place. Tokyo rose from number eight to number three. Meanwhile, Cancun moved down from the number two spot to number six.

Newcomers to the top destinations list include San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Madrid, Spain. Chicago and San Francisco didn’t make the list this year.

Also Read: Xiaomi 14 Ultra available for purchase in India: Price, Specifications

Here’s the full list of top summer 2024 destinations on Google flights:

London

Paris

Tokyo

Rome

New York

Cancun

Orlando

Las Vegas

Seattle

Athens

Los Angeles

Miami

Barcelona

Dublin

Fort Lauderdale

Honolulu

Denver

Madrid

Boston

San Juan

Two of the top trending ‘weekend getaway’ destinations are Palm Springs and Florida Keys. The top trending ‘romantic getaway’ destinations were Napa in California and Key West in Florida. La Romana and Saint John were the top trending destinations searched with all-inclusive resorts.