Hyundai launches Grand I10 NIOS Corporate Variant in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Hyundai Motor India Ltd. launched the ‘Corporate Variant’ of the Grand i10 NIOS. The special variant is priced at Rs 6.93 lakh for the manual gearbox and Rs 7.58 lakh for the AMT variant (both prices ex-showroom). The Corporate Edition variant is placed above the Magna trim and the Sportz Executive trim.

The Corporate Edition of Grand i10 Nios comes with 15-inch steel wheels with dual-tone cover, a black radiator grille, body-coloured door handles and ORVMs, LED taillamps, and LED DRLs. The car is offered in seven monotone colours namely Atlas White, Typhoon Silver, Titan Grey, Teal Blue, Fiery Red, Spark Green, and a new Amazon Grey shade.

The hatchback boasts of features like driver seat height adjustment, footwell lighting, front room lamp, front passenger seat back pocket, 8.89 cm Speedometer with multi-information display, 17.14 cm touchscreen display, steering-mounted audio and Bluetooth controls, a 4-speaker audio system, and, a USB charging port. Safety features include 6 airbags as standard, tyre pressure monitoring system, 3-point seat belts for all, ABS with EBD, central door locking, etc.

The car is powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox. This unit churns out 82 bhp and 114 Nm of peak torque. This variant is not available with a CNG powertrain.

Corporate Variant Price

1.2l Kappa Petrol with 5 MT Rs 693, 200

1.2l Kappa Petrol with Smart Auto AMT Rs 757, 900