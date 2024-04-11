IMD forecasts two days of rain, thunderstorms with lightning in all Kerala districts

IMD forecasts two days of rain, thunderstorms, and lightning across all 14 districts of Kerala, providing respite from the sweltering heat. Palakkad, experiencing particularly intense temperatures, may witness light rain today, with isolated showers expected in several other districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Ernakulam.

Additionally, rain is anticipated in five districts on April 14, including Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, and Kozhikode. However, the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) warns of high waves and storm surges along the Kerala coast, with speeds reaching up to 1.4 meters in height and 40 cm per second in velocity. Similar conditions are forecasted for the south Tamil Nadu coast, urging fishermen and coastal residents to exercise caution.

Amidst the anticipated rough seas, authorities advise avoiding risky areas and ensuring fishing vessels are securely moored in harbors. It’s crucial to maintain safe distances between boats to prevent collisions and ensure the safety of fishing equipment. With the possibility of heightened sea activity, residents are urged to adhere to instructions from authorities for their safety.