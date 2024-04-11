IMD Issues Yellow Alert as Temperature Rises in 12 Kerala Districts

Kerala continues to grapple with soaring temperatures, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a yellow alert in 12 districts, excluding Idukki and Wayanad. Palakkad witnessed scorching temperatures of up to 45 degrees Celsius, exacerbating the heatwave conditions across the state.

As the mercury climbs, Kerala faces record-breaking electricity consumption, with all 14 districts experiencing temperatures surpassing 35 degrees Celsius. Despite expectations for summer rains, the region remains parched, intensifying the heatwave. IMD projects further escalation in temperatures, particularly in Palakkad, in the coming days.

Projections indicate that temperatures will soar to 40 degrees Celsius in Kollam, and reach 38 degrees in Thrissur, Kannur, Kozhikode, Pathanamthitta, and Kottayam. Kasaragod, Ernakulam, and Alappuzha districts are expected to experience temperatures of 37 degrees, while Thiruvananthapuram and Malappuram are anticipated to reach 36 degrees Celsius. Additionally, the surge in temperatures correlates with unprecedented electricity consumption, hitting 11.17 crore units recently, with peak-hour demand reaching new peaks each day.