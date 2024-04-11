Indian equity markets to remain closed today: Details

Mumbai: Indian equity markets- Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) – will remain closed today on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr 2024. Trading across cash, derivatives, and SLB, or securities lending and borrowing segments, will be closed today, April 11. The domestic stock market will resume trading normally on April 12 at 9:15 am, following a fifteen-minute pre-opening session starting at 9:00 am.

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), will also not be operational for trading in the morning session between 9 am and 5 pm but will resume trading in the evening session between 5 pm and 11:30/11:55 pm. Non-agri commodity exchange National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) will also remain shut for both sessions.

The stock market will not be operational on April 17 on the account of Ram Navami.

Stock market holiday in 2024 full list:

January 26, 2024: Friday, Republic Day

March 8, 2024: Friday, Mahashivratri

March 25, 2024: Monday, Holi

March 29, 2024, Friday, Good Friday

April 11, 2024: Thursday, Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramadan Eid)

April 17, 2024: Wednesday, Ram Navami

May 1, 2024: Wednesday, Maharashtra Day

June 17, 2024: Monday, Bakri Id

July 17, 2024: Wednesday, Muharram

August 15, 2024: Thursday, Independence Day/Parsi New Year

October 2, 2024: Wednesday, Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

November 1, 2024: Friday, Diwali Laxmi Pujan*

November 15, 2024: Friday, Gurunanak Jayanti

December 25, 2024: Wednesday, Christmas

Five other holidays will fall during the weekends in 2024. These are:

April 14, 2024, Sunday, Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti

April 21, 2024, Sunday, Shri Mahavir Jayanti

September 7, 2024, Saturday, Ganesh Chaturthi

October 12, 2024, Saturday, Dussehra

November 2, 2024, Saturday, Diwali-Balipratipada