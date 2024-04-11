Indian equity mutual funds attract Rs 22,633 crore in March

Mumbai: Indian equity mutual funds attracted Rs 22,633 crore in March. This reported a decline of 16 per cent from the preceding month. This also marks the 37th consecutive month of net inflows in equity funds. Data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) revealed this.

Overall, the mutual fund industry has witnessed an outflow of Rs 1.6 lakh crore in March. It witnessed an inflow of Rs 1.2 lakh crore in February. The huge outflow was due to the withdrawal of Rs 1.98 lakh crore into debt schemes.

Equity-oriented schemes witnessed an outflow of Rs 22,633 crore in March as compared to Rs 26,866 crore in February. Barring small cap funds, which saw an outflow of Rs 94 crore, all categories experienced inflow in equity segments.

The industry’s net assets under management slightly dropped to Rs 53.4 lakh crore last month from Rs 54.54 lakh crore in February-end.