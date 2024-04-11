Infosys and Intel collaborate to boost enterprise growth using Gen AI

Infosys and Intel have announced an expansion of their partnership to support global enterprises in accelerating their AI initiatives. The collaboration aims to offer advanced AI solutions that prioritize cost-effectiveness, performance, and responsible AI practices. Through this partnership, Infosys Topaz will utilize Intel-based solutions, including processors and accelerators, to help businesses integrate Generative AI into their operations and adhere to emerging AI standards.

The joint effort between Infosys and Intel seeks to democratize AI by promoting open standards in AI hardware and software across edge, core, and cloud computing. Infosys Topaz, an AI-first suite of services and platforms, will leverage Intel’s AI training assets to enhance the skills of Infosys employees and provide generative AI expertise to clients worldwide. This collaboration reflects Intel’s “AI Everywhere” strategy and Infosys’ commitment to delivering advanced AI services to unlock significant business value for its clients.

Balakrishna D R, EVP of Global Services at Infosys, emphasized the company’s AI-first approach and its goal of delivering AI services that drive business value. Christoph Schell, EVP and CCO of Intel, highlighted the importance of offering competitive AI solutions that prioritize total cost of ownership and time-to-value. The collaboration aims to develop software and tools that support Intel-based technology adoption and reduce overall TCO for customers.