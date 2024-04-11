Jeep launches Compass Night Eagle Edition in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Jeep has launched Night Eagle Edition of Compass. The model has been launched with a price tag of Rs 25.39 lakh (ex-showroom). The company has started accepting bookings of the vehicle. Interested customers can pre-book the SUV from any authorized dealership.

The newly launched edition comes with a dark theme. The SUV has been given a gloss-black finish for the grille, featuring the signature style front rings and heavy cladding on the side. The off-roader is treated with 18-inch black alloy wheels, roof rails, black badges, and a special Night Eagle logo at the back. The vehicle comes with a standard Dashcam/ Rear entertainment unit, underbody lighting, premium carpet mats, ambient lights, and an air purifier.

The Jeep Compass Night Eagle is powered by a 2.0L MultiJet Turbo Diesel engine generating 170hp and 350Nm torque. The unit is paired with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 9-speed automatic transmission. It is offered in both AWD and FWD options.

The SUV also gets an all-black cabin, which retains the 10.1-inch touchscreen and 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and features ambient lighting.