Karnataka CM files complaint against false news on ‘Hindu votes’ remark

Karnataka’s Congress-led government, under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has initiated action against individuals allegedly responsible for circulating false information on social media platforms. The accused, reportedly affiliated with the BJP-JDS alliance, are accused of fabricating a counterfeit newspaper article aimed at misleading the public.

Reports emerged when vigilant citizens raised concerns about a deceptive news article falsely attributed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The fabricated piece allegedly contained incendiary remarks, heightening communal tensions and defaming political rivals.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah strongly denounced the dissemination of false information and reiterated the government’s commitment to truthfulness and integrity in public discourse. He warned of serious repercussions for those spreading misinformation, vowing to pursue legal action to hold them accountable. Consequently, an FIR has been lodged against seven individuals allegedly involved in creating and sharing the fake news article, including names like Prabhakar Reddy and Vasant Giliyar. Siddaramaiah criticized the deceitful tactics employed by political adversaries, labeling them as indicative of a lack of intellectual integrity and emphasizing the importance of fair and transparent political competition.