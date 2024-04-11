Kerala HC Rejects CPI M Leader’s Challenge to K Babu’s 2021 Assembly Election Victory

The Kerala High Court recently turned down M Swaraj’s appeal to nullify the victory of K Babu, a Congress leader, in the 2021 assembly elections from the Thrippunithura constituency. Judge P G Ajithkumar dismissed Swaraj’s petition, which claimed that Babu utilized religious symbols during his election campaigns to garner votes.

Specific details regarding the court’s decision are not currently accessible on its website. However, Swaraj’s petition alleged that Babu, along with other Congress workers, invoked religious imagery, particularly that of Lord Ayyappa, to sway voters in his favor.

Swaraj argued that such actions constituted corrupt practices under various provisions of The Representation of The People Act, thereby tainting the election process. However, the court’s ruling has upheld Babu’s election victory, highlighting the importance of fair and transparent electoral practices.