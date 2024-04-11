Kerala Judge in Riyas Moulavi murder case transferred to Alappuzha

Judge KK Balakrishnan, who delivered the verdict in the Riyas Moulavi murder case, has been reassigned to the role of Principal Sessions Judge in Alappuzha district. This decision follows the recent acquittal of three RSS workers by the Kozhikode court on March 30 in the case involving the killing of a madrasa teacher named Mohammed Riyas. The acquitted individuals, Nitin Kumar, Ajesh, and Akhilesh, were accused of the murder that occurred on March 20, 2017, at the Old Juma Masjid allegedly by RSS members.

In response to the verdict, the Muslim Youth League organized a march through Kottakkal town on March 31, claiming that the state government was facilitating the escape of the RSS suspects. They alleged that the RSS had undue influence over the Home department. This development has sparked controversy and raised questions regarding the handling of the case by the authorities.

The police, following the incident, made three initial arrests and subsequently filed a charge sheet within 90 days of the murder. The charges against the accused included various sections of the Indian Penal Code related to house trespass, murder, incitement of religious enmity, defiling a place of worship, and common intention. The transfer of Judge Balakrishnan and the acquittal of the suspects have fueled public debate and scrutiny of the judicial process and law enforcement’s handling of the case.