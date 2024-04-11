Know all about human seminal plasma hypersensitivity

Human seminal plasma hypersensitivity (HSP) is an allergic reaction to the proteins found in most men’s sperm. It is also called semen allergy. It is a rare condition found in women.

Redness, burning, swelling, pain, hives, itching after sexual relation is the most common symptoms of sperm allergy. For women, symptoms usually occur on the vulva or inside the vaginal canal. For men, symptoms may occur on the shaft or the area of skin above the genitals.

Symptoms usually start within 20 to 30 minutes after sexual relation or exposure to semen. Depending on the severity of the allergy, the symptoms may last anywhere from a few hours to several days.

As per medical experts, the proteins found in a man’s sperm cause this. Many women having semen allergy also experienced recurrent vaginitis prior to diagnosis. Semen allergy can make it difficult for some women to conceive. Although the allergy doesn’t have any impact on fertility, its symptoms can interfere with your ability to have sex.

The best and most secure way to avoid this allergy is to wear condoms during sex. Men who are allergic to their own semen should also wear a condom during masturbation.

One of the most negative impacts of semen allergy is that it will disrupt your love life and will reduce the intimacy between partners. If left untreated, a semen allergy can disrupt your sex life and affect your overall well-being.