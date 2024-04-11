Know health benefits of kissing

As per experts, kiss has several health benefits. So, take a look at a few health benefits of kissing.

Manages stress and anxiety: Kiss reduces cortisol level in the body. Reduced cortisol level enhances your feelings of self-worth, resulting in the declination of stress levels.Reduced cortisol level also reduces anxiety.

Reduces blood pressure: Kissing reduces blood pressure. Your heart rate increases when you kiss a person, causing your blood vessels to dilate.

Boosts happy hormones: Kissing increases level of happy hormones like oxytocin, dopamine, and serotonin in the body. When you kiss, your brain releases a cocktail of chemicals that make you feel euphoric.

Relieves cramps: These dilated muscles and increased blood flow can help in relieving the cramps during periods.

Burns calories: Several experts have claimed that passionate kissing can burn 2 to 26 calories a minute.