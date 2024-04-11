Mamata vows against Uniform Civil Code, CAA, and NRC in West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal and leader of the Trinamool Congress, declared that her government would block the implementation of contentious laws such as the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), National Register of Citizens (NRC), and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the state. Speaking at Ramzan celebrations in Kolkata, she criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government for its attempts to sow discord in society.

During Eid-ul-Fitr festivities at Red Road, Banerjee reiterated her stance against the CAA, NRC, and UCC, emphasizing the importance of unity to thwart any potential harm. She cautioned against potential attempts to incite riots during elections, urging citizens not to fall prey to such tactics.

Banerjee also highlighted her party’s opposition to the BJP and hinted at future alliances, emphasizing the need to ensure that no votes stray to other parties in Bengal. Additionally, she criticized the central government for allegedly using investigative agencies against opposition parties. Accompanying her at the Eid celebration were TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and other senior party leaders.