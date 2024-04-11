Redmi launches Turbo 3: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Redmi Turbo 3 has been launched in China. The Redmi Turbo 3 is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for the 12GB + 256GB version and CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 26,450) for the 12GB + 512GB variant. Meanwhile, the 16GB + 512GB is priced at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 28,000) and the top-end 16GB + 1TB model costs CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 32,000). It is offered in Ice Titanium, Green Blade, and Mo Jing (black) colours.

The dual SIM (Nano) Redmi Turbo 3 runs on Xiaomi’s HyperOS interface and features a 6.7-inch 1.5K (1,220×2,712 pixels) resolution OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, Dolby Vision support, and 2,400 nits peak brightness. It runs on the 4nm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset with up to 16GB of LPPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage.

The Redmi Turbo 3 has a dual rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) with f/1.59 aperture and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera. For selfies and video chats, there is a 20-megapixel front camera.

Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, IR remote control, ultrasonic distance sensor, in-display fingerprint sensor, a face unlock feature and X-axis linear motor. The handset also features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and has an IP64 rated dust and splash-resistant build.

The Redmi Turbo 3 houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging. The fast charging technology is claimed to offer up to 13 hours of short video playback time on a single charge.