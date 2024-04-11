Renaming Sulthan Bathery to Ganapathi Vattam: Wayanad BJP candidate K Surendran

Wayanad’s NDA candidate and BJP state president K Surendran has expressed his willingness to rename Sulthan Bathery to Ganapathi Vattam if he emerges victorious in the election. He emphasized that the original name of Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad was Ganapathi Vattam, altered during Tipu Sultan’s invasion. Surendran deems renaming Sulthan Bathery as ‘necessary’, echoing sentiments initially raised by former union minister Pramod Mahajan in 1984.

However, the Congress has opposed K Surendran’s proposition to change the name of Sulthan Bathery. Kalpatta MLA T Siddique dismissed Surendran’s statement, indicating that such assertions can be made arbitrarily. Surendran had previously asserted that renaming Sulthan Bathery would not only honor its historical roots but also pay homage to the valor of those who resisted foreign invasions.

In addition to the name change proposal, Surendran highlighted concerns regarding the Kannur bomb blast case. He asserted that the remand report suggests a serious situation, with bombs allegedly intended to target RSS-BJP leaders. Surendran called for the Election Commission’s intervention, criticizing the police’s purported lack of proper investigation into the conspiracy. He also stressed the need for a high-level inquiry into the matter and urged attention to an ADGP rank officer’s involvement in the incident.