Salman Khan’s next movie to release in theatres on Eid 2025

Salman Khan revealed on Thursday that his upcoming film, titled “Sikander,” is set to hit theaters nationwide on Eid 2025. Directed by A R Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the movie will feature Salman in the lead role. In a social media post, Salman extended Eid greetings to his fans and encouraged them to watch other films like “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan” and “Maidaan” in theaters.

Renowned for directing films like “Ghajini” and “Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty,” Murugadoss is expected to bring his distinctive style to “Sikander.” This collaboration marks a reunion between Salman and Murugadoss, who previously worked together on the 2014 film “Jai Ho.” Salman’s latest appearance was in “Tiger 3,” the third installment of his popular “Tiger” series.