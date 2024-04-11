Security forces gun down one terrorist in encounter

Srinagar: Security forces neutralized a terrorist in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district today. After getting specific information about the presence of terrorists in Fressipora village in Rajpora area, security forces launched a cordon and search operation. The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired on the forces as they narrowed down on them. The forces then retaliated. In the ensuing encounter, a terrorist was killed.

The identity and group affiliation of the terrorist was being ascertained. Security forces also recovered arms, ammunition and incriminating material from the site of the encounter.

Earlier in this month, the Indian Army foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district and killed a terrorist.