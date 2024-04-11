Security forces in J&K kill terrorist in Pulwama encounter

In Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, security forces engaged in an encounter on Thursday, resulting in the death of a terrorist. Kashmir police reported the recovery of arms and incriminating documents from the slain terrorist. Acting on intelligence inputs about the presence of militants, security forces initiated a cordon and search operation in Fressipora village, Rajpora area of south Kashmir. The operation transitioned into an encounter when terrorists opened fire on the approaching forces, prompting retaliation. During the exchange, the security forces neutralized the terrorist. Police are working to identify the deceased individual. Additionally, they seized weapons, ammunition, and other incriminating materials from the encounter site. The search operation continues in the area as security forces remain vigilant.