Special warning in 8 districts of the state today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a special warning for eight districts in the state, indicating a significant rise in temperatures. Specifically, Palakkad, Kollam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Pathanamthitta, Kannur, Kozhikode, and Kasaragod districts are expected to experience temperatures soaring up to 40 degrees Celsius in the upcoming days. Additionally, a yellow alert has been issued by the IMD for 12 districts across the state.

In conjunction with the weather advisory, the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services has cautioned about the potential occurrence of high waves and storm surges along the Kerala coast. These conditions are anticipated to persist until 11:30 pm today, with wave speeds ranging between 20 cm and 40 cm per second. Given the heightened risks associated with rough seas, fishermen and coastal residents are advised to exercise caution and remain vigilant.

To mitigate potential hazards, several precautionary measures have been recommended. Firstly, individuals are advised to adhere to authorities’ instructions and avoid venturing into dangerous areas amidst the rough sea conditions. Secondly, it is recommended to secure fishing vessels safely in harbors, ensuring adequate spacing between boats to prevent collisions and safeguard fishing equipment. Lastly, as a preventive measure, trips to the beach and maritime activities should be completely avoided to minimize risks associated with the adverse weather conditions.