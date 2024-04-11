This Indian air carrier becomes world’s third-largest airline by market capitalisation

Mumbai: India based low-budget air carrier, IndiGo has became world’s third-largest airline in terms of market capitalisation. Shares of InterGlobe Aviation, the operator of IndiGo, on Wednesday hit fresh record high. Shares of InterGlobe Aviation rose 5 per cent to record Rs 3,806 apiece. The shares extended gains for fourth day in a row.

In the last one month, InterGlobe Aviation’s share has jumped 22 per cent, taking the airline’s mcap to over Rs 1,46,000 crore ($17.5 billion) in total value. On the Bombay Stock Excchange (BSE), InterGlobe Aviation’s shares on Wednesday jumped Rs 175.2 or 4.82 per cent to close at Rs 3,806.85 apiece. The share price has almost doubled in the last 1 year.

IndiGo is the largest airline in India by passengers carried and fleet size. It has a 60.1% domestic market share as of February 2024. It is the largest individual Asian airline, and one of the largest in the world in terms of passengers carried, with more than 100 million passengers carried in 2023. As of March 2024, IndiGo operates over 2,000 daily flights to 119 destinations – 86 domestic and 33 international, with a fleet of over 350 aircraft.