Tragedy: school bus overturns, claiming 6 lives

Tragic incident in Haryana’s Mahendragarh district as a private school bus overturned, resulting in the loss of six children’s lives. The bus, belonging to GL Public School, was transporting approximately 40 children to the school despite Eid-ul-Fitr holiday.

Amidst the unfortunate event, numerous others sustained injuries near Unhani village. District authorities swiftly responded by transferring 12 injured students to a nearby hospital for medical attention. Meanwhile, law enforcement officials have initiated an investigation to determine the circumstances leading to the accident.

Disturbingly, official records indicate that the bus involved had an expired fitness certificate, which lapsed six years ago in 2018. This revelation adds another layer of concern to the tragic incident, prompting questions about the safety standards and regulatory compliance in place for school transportation systems.