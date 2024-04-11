Xiaomi 14 Ultra available for purchase in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Xiaomi 14 Ultra was launched in India on March 7. The handset was unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024. Xiaomi 14 Ultra carries a price tag of Rs. 99,999 in India. It is now available for purchase in the country via Flipkart, the Xiaomi India website, and select retailers. The phone is offered in two colours – Black and White, both of which come in vegan leather finishes.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra sports a 6.73-inch WQHD+ (3,200 x 1,440 pixels) LTPO AMOLED micro-curved display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 3,000 nits of peak brightness level, and 1,920Hz PWM dimming rate as well as Doby Vision and HDR10+ support. The handset is equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC paired with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. The top-of-the-line Xiaomi 14 model also ships with Android 14-based HyperOS.

The quad rear camera unit of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra includes a 50-megapixel Sony LYT900 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, another 50-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and two 50-megapixel Sony IMX858 sensors, with 3.2x optical zoom and 5x optical zoom, respectively. The front camera is equipped with a 32-megapixel sensor.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 90W wired and 80W wireless fast charging. The phone also has an IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance and an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. It also supports 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, NavIC, and USB Type-C connectivity.