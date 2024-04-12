5 do’s and don’ts to follow while starting a new relationship

Starting a new relationship can be a interesting journey. But, to ensure a smooth and healthy start, here are five crucial do’s and don’ts to keep in mind.

Do’s:

Communicate openly and honestly:

Communication is the foundation of any successful relationship. Communicate your feelings, expectations, and boundaries to your partner in an open and sincere manner. Encourage them to do the same. Effective communication fosters trust and understanding.

Take things slowly:

Resist the urge to rush into things. Allow the relationship to unfold naturally and at its own pace. Take the time to get to know each other on a deeper level, building a solid foundation of friendship and trust.

Maintain independence:

Maintaining your individuality is very crucial in relationship. Continue pursuing your interests, spending time with friends and family, and prioritizing self-care. A healthy balance of togetherness and independence ensures that both partners can thrive both within and outside the relationship.

Also Read: Know health benefits of weight training for women

Show appreciation and affection:

Small gestures of appreciation and affection can go a long way in strengthening your bond. Express gratitude for your partner’s efforts. Make time for physical affection, such as hugs, kisses, and cuddles, to reaffirm your connection and intimacy.

Be patient and understanding:

Practice patience and understanding when navigating conflicts or disagreements. Approach challenges as opportunities for growth and learning, seeking compromise and solutions together. Cultivating empathy and compassion towards your partner’s perspective fosters a deeper sense of connection and unity.

Don’ts:

Don’t compare your relationship:

Avoid comparing your new relationship to past experiences or idealised notions of romance. Every relationship is unique, and focusing on comparisons can undermine the authenticity and potential of your connection.

Avoid playing games:

Games and manipulative tactics have no place in a healthy relationship. Be genuine and transparent in your interactions, avoiding mind games or playing hard to get.

Don’t neglect boundaries:

Respect your partner’s boundaries and communicate your own clearly and respectfully. Ignoring or dismissing boundaries can lead to resentment and conflict down the line.

Avoid overanalysing:

It’s natural to want to understand every aspect of your new relationship, but overanalyzing can lead to unnecessary stress and anxiety.

Don’t neglect self-care:

While prioritizing your relationship is important, don’t neglect your own well-being in the process. Make time for self-care activities that nourish your mind, body, and soul.