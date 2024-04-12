Army conducts anti-tank missile training at 17,000 feet in Sikkim

The Indian Army’s Trishakti Corps recently conducted an intensive training exercise involving the firing of Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGM) at an altitude of 17,000 feet in Sikkim. This rigorous training regimen involved Missile Firing Detachments from Mechanised and Infantry Units under the Eastern Command. The exercise encompassed a meticulously planned program comprising continuous training sequences and live firing scenarios against both moving and stationary targets, replicating real battlefield conditions.

The proficiency demonstrated by the ATGM Detachments underscores their capability to effectively neutralize armoured threats, ensuring mission success even in the challenging mountainous terrain of Sikkim. The successful performance of the ATGM system in such high-altitude environments reaffirms the Indian Army’s commitment to the doctrine of “Ek Missile Ek Tank” (One Missile, One Tank), emphasizing the potency of these weapons in modern warfare scenarios.

Furthermore, this exercise highlighted the precision and effectiveness of the ATGM system, showcasing its suitability for deployment in super high-altitude terrains like those found in Sikkim. Such exercises contribute to enhancing the Army’s operational capabilities in rugged landscapes, ensuring readiness to counter potential threats effectively in challenging geographical conditions.