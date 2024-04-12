Asian Development Bank revises India’s GDP growth forecast

New Delhi: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) revised India’s GDP growth forecast for the current fiscal. ADB raised India’s GDP growth forecast to 7 per cent, from 6.7 per cent earlier.

In its April edition of the Asian Development Outlook, ADB said India would remain ‘a major growth engine’ in the Asia and Pacific region. For the 2025-26 fiscal, ADB has projected India’s growth at 7.2 per cent.

The growth estimates for the current fiscal is lower than 7.6 per cent estimated GDP expansion in 2022-23 fiscal. ADB in December last year projected the Indian economy to expand by 6.7 per cent in the 2024-25 fiscal.

‘The economy grew robustly in fiscal 2023 with strong momentum in manufacturing and services. It will continue to grow rapidly over the forecast horizon. Growth will be driven primarily by robust investment demand and improving consumption demand. Inflation will continue its downward trend in tandem with global trends,’ said the Asian Development Outlook.

‘Notwithstanding global headwinds, India remains the fastest growing major economy on the strength of its strong domestic demand and supportive policies,’ said ADB Country Director for India Mio Oka.

ADB’s growth forecast for the current fiscal is in line with the projections made by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The RBI last week had said GDP growth in the current fiscal is projected at 7 per cent on expectations of normal monsoon, moderating inflationary pressures and sustained momentum in manufacturing and services sectors.

Established in 1966, ADB, is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. ADB has 68 member countries, 49 of which are from the Asia and Pacific region.