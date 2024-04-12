Ayurveda-approved best foods for improved libido and sexual health

Sexual health is crucial for our overall well-being. A healthy sex life improves our physical, emotional and mental well-being. ,

A healthy diet can work wonders in supporting sexual function and promoting overall wellness. Ancient Indian medical system, Ayurveda recommends some foods to improve sexual health.

Five food items you can add to your daily diet to maintain your sexual health:

Pomegranate: It is packed with powerful antioxidants like polyphenols and anthocyanin that help to boost blood flow and reduce inflammation throughout the body, Pomegranate can enhance sexual performance in men and may help women to reduce menopausal symptoms.

Barley Soup: Barley is packed with fibre and antioxidants that can improve heart health and blood flow to the genitals.

Dates: Dates are packed with nutrients that can benefit your overall health and sexual wellness. Dates are loaded with fibre, vitamins, and minerals. This fruit improve blood flow and boost libido with their natural compounds.

Black Gram Soup: Black gram, when cooked with ghee and rock sugar, forms a deliciously nutritious and satisfying meal. Black gram is packed with protein and minerals, while ghee and rock sugar provide energy and nourishment to the body. Together, they may improve sexual function and boost overall well-being.

Moringa: Moringa is a plant that has been used for centuries for its incredible medicinal properties. It is packed with nutrients like zinc and magnesium, which support healthy hormone production, and antioxidants that help improve blood flow throughout the body.