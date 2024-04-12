Bengaluru welcomes largest cinema: PVR INOX Megaplex with 14 Screens

PVR INOX made a significant announcement on Thursday, revealing the opening of Bengaluru’s largest cinema located at Phoenix Mall of Asia. This new 14-screen Megaplex marks the multiplex chain’s most expansive property in South India, boasting three premium formats: MX4D, ScreenX, and Insignia.

The introduction of South India’s first MX4D and ScreenX experiences adds an immersive dimension to cinema viewing in the region. The Megaplex incorporates advanced features, including three auditoriums with PVR INOX’s luxury Insignia format, along with nine premiere auditoriums featuring plush recliners for a total seating capacity of 1997.

Ajay Bijli, Managing Director of PVR INOX Limited, emphasized the strategic importance of the Southern market, driven by a vibrant regional content ecosystem and strong consumer demand for premium cinematic experiences. The launch of the Megaplex aligns with the company’s commitment to enhancing the cinema experience through innovative technologies.

Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Executive Director of PVR INOX Limited, expressed enthusiasm about the expansion in South India, particularly in Bengaluru, citing the city’s dynamic growth and favorable business environment. Leveraging the city’s potential and proactive governance, the new Megaplex aims to offer a world-class cinematic experience in Karnataka’s bustling capital.