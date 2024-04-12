CBI establishes email address for Sandeshkhali locals to report grievances

In response to a directive from the Calcutta High Court, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has established a dedicated email address for residents of Sandeshkhali, located in North 24 Parganas, West Bengal. The purpose of this email address, “[email protected],” is to facilitate the lodging of complaints related to crimes against women and cases of land encroachment. The High Court’s order stemmed from a hearing on various offenses, including molestation, rape, and land disputes, prompting the court to direct the CBI to investigate all allegations made by Sandeshkhali residents since February. Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya issued the order and scheduled the next hearing for May 2, affirming the court’s oversight of the investigation process.

Addressing concerns regarding the safety of victims and witnesses, the High Court instructed the CBI to coordinate with the state police to ensure their protection. However, the court’s decision has sparked political controversy, particularly in the context of the upcoming general elections in West Bengal. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) welcomed the court’s intervention, accusing the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government of suppressing the grievances of Sandeshkhali residents. Conversely, the TMC criticized the move, with some members alleging political motives behind it.

The incidents in Sandeshkhali, allegedly involving former TMC leaders, have become a significant electoral issue in West Bengal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have cited these allegations to criticize the TMC’s governance, particularly concerning women’s safety. In response, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has defended her government’s actions and accused the BJP of engaging in vindictive politics. Several key figures, including suspended TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan, along with two TMC zilla parishad members, Uttam Sardar and Shibu Hazra, have been arrested by the state police and suspended from the TMC. The situation in Sandeshkhali has attracted national attention, with various commissions investigating and documenting serious allegations against Sheikh and his associates.