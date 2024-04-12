Chennai divers launch innovative voter awareness drive

As India gears up for the Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission of India is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that voters are well-informed and actively participating in the democratic process. In a recent initiative, the commission introduced an innovative program known as underwater voting to boost voter awareness.

A team of skilled scuba divers took to the depths of Chennai’s waters to underscore the significance of voting in the upcoming general elections, a pivotal event in Indian democracy.Supporting this initiative, a group of expert divers plunged into the sea in Neelankarai, Chennai, showcasing the voting process sixty feet underwater. The Election Commission shared a 51-second video clip of the event on X (formerly Twitter), urging citizens to “make a splash” by exercising their right to vote.

In the underwater demonstration, the divers simulated the voting process while holding a dummy Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and displaying signs encouraging voter participation. The brain behind this unique campaign is SB Aravind Tharunsri, the director of Temple Adventure and a scuba diving instructor.The Indian Lok Sabha elections will unfold in seven stages, with the first phase scheduled for April 19, followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. This comprehensive electoral process highlights the importance of voter engagement and underscores the efforts made by authorities to ensure widespread participation in the democratic process.