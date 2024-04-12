Commodity Market: Gold price shoots up sharply, cross Rs 53,000

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold again touched new life-time high in Kerala. Sovereign gold price crossed Rs 53,000 mark for the first time. Yellow metal is priced at Rs 53,760, up by Rs 800 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 6720, up by Rs 100.

Gold price is hitting all-time high in the state for last six days. Gold price gained by Rs 2880 so far this month. Yesterday, yello metal gained by Rs 80 per 8 gram.

Also Read: Dismantling of INS Sindhudhvaj at Azhikkal port in Kannur

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures hit a fresh all-time high of Rs 72,678 per 10 gram. Gold futures were trading at Rs 72,448, rising Rs 804 or 1.12%. Silver contracts hit Rs 84,102 for the first time and traded at 83,925 gaining Rs 1,078 or 1.30% over the last closing.

In global markets, price of spot gold was up 0.6% at $2,386.38 per ounce. Gold hit a record high of 2,389.29 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures gained 1.3% to $2,403.90 per ounce. Price of spot silver rose 0.7% to $28.66 per ounce, platinum gained 0.7% to $986.80 and palladium was up 0.6% at $1,052.61.