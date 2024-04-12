Court clears 11 of arson, theft charges in 2020 Delhi riots

A Delhi court has acquitted 11 individuals accused of involvement in the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, citing insufficient evidence to prove their guilt beyond reasonable doubt. The case, presided over by Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala, pertained to allegations against the accused of participating in an unlawful assembly during the riots, committing arson, and theft in Ganga Vihar on February 24, 2020.

The court’s verdict, delivered on Wednesday, emphasized that the charges against the accused were not proven beyond reasonable doubt, leading to their acquittal. It highlighted discrepancies in witness testimonies, particularly noting inconsistencies in the statements of police witnesses. The judge questioned the credibility of witness testimony, pointing out lapses in the investigation process and the absence of corroborating evidence.

Moreover, the court raised concerns about the reliability of witness identification and the absence of crucial evidence, such as video footage of the incident. It criticized the investigative approach of the police and highlighted flaws in the prosecution’s case, ultimately concluding that the prosecution failed to establish the guilt of the accused beyond reasonable doubt. Therefore, the court acquitted all 11 individuals of the charges against them.