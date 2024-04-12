Dance and music therapy benefits Parkinson’s patients, caregivers: Study

Study conducted over six months shows potential of dance, music, and meditation therapies in managing Parkinson’s disease symptoms and slowing its progression. Patients and caregivers attended in-person and online classes for three months each, while maintaining daily medication. Detailed evaluations of motor functions, behavior, mood, and cognition were conducted, excluding those unable to comply with the schedule.

Principal investigator Dr. Paresh Doshi highlights the trial’s unique approach, emphasizing its evaluation of Parkinson’s patients and caregivers’ burden through alternative therapies. Unlike previous trials, this study focused on quality of life as a primary endpoint, showcasing the potential of dance and music therapies in disease management. Neuro-anesthesiologist Dr. Rajni notes the integrated nature of the study, incorporating dance, music, and meditation, with significant positive outcomes observed in patients.

The study reveals benefits not only for patients but also their caregivers, indicating a potential shift in disease management strategies. With hopes of integrating these therapies into routine care, the study reflects a promising avenue for holistic Parkinson’s disease management at Jaslok Hospital and beyond.