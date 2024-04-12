Dismantling of INS Sindhudhvaj at Azhikkal port in Kannur

Indian Navy brings decommissioned submarine ‘Sindhudvaj’ to Azhikkal port in Kannur for dismantling at Steel Industrials Kerala Limited (SILK), a public-sector undertaking. The submarine, which served for 35 years, was decommissioned on 16 July 2022. Its arrival marks the first ship to undergo dismantling at SILK in three years, after facing initial difficulty in landing due to a sandbar.

Brought from Visakhapatnam, the submarine encountered challenges during its arrival, requiring assistance from the Maritime Board to navigate to shore. Despite initial obstacles, the vessel was successfully towed by three fishing boats and a tug to reach its destination. The dismantling service has been procured by a private company in Kochi, with a demolition rate set at Rs 2500 per tonne for the 1950-ton ship.

Under the supervision of Navy officials, the dismantling process at SILK is expected to generate employment opportunities for hundreds. The submarine, symbolized by a gray nurse shark on its crest, played a pivotal role in the Indian Navy’s pursuit of self-reliance in submarine technology. It achieved significant milestones in indigenous technology operationalization, personnel transfer operations, and innovation, earning accolades such as the CNS Rolling Trophy for Innovation.