Elephant trapped in Kothamangalam well, rescue ongoing

In Kothamangalam, an elephant fell into a well overnight, prompting immediate rescue efforts. Both the forest department and local police are actively involved in the operation. The incident was reported by villagers who spotted the trapped elephant and promptly alerted authorities.

Efforts to rescue the elephant are ongoing, with officials expressing hope for a swift and successful operation. Meanwhile, local residents have raised concerns about wild animal attacks in the area, emphasizing the need for a solution to ensure community safety. Additionally, there are reports of water supplies being affected for around 20 families in the vicinity of the well.

Amidst the rescue operation, locals have voiced suggestions for safely handling the elephant. Some have advocated for sedating and relocating the animal, citing potential risks if it remains in residential areas. These concerns highlight the urgency of addressing both the immediate rescue and broader wildlife management issues in Kothamangalam Taluk.