Gas tanker overturns in Kottarakkara, driver sustains injuries

This morning, a gas tanker overturned on MC Road in Kottarakkara, resulting in the vehicle losing control and toppling over at the roadside. The driver of the tanker, identified as Payaneer Selvam from Tamil Nadu, sustained injuries and was promptly taken to Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital for medical treatment.

According to the police, the accident occurred due to the driver falling asleep while operating the vehicle. In response, the fire force has arrived at the scene to address the gas leak emanating from the overturned tanker.

In the aftermath of the incident, traffic control measures were implemented on MC Road, with electricity connections in the area being temporarily cut off. However, authorities have assured that the situation is under control, and alternative routes, such as the parallel road from Vettikkavala, are available for vehicle passage.