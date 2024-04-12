Hatia-Ernakulam Express Name Plate Translates to ‘Murder’ in Malayalam

Social media is abuzz with ridicule for the Railways after the name “Hatia” was translated as ‘Kolapathakam’ (murderer) in Malayalam. The incident gained attention when the name was displayed as ‘Kolapathakam’ on the board outside the Ernakulam-Hatia Dharti Aaba Express train. A photo of the board went viral on social platforms, prompting widespread criticism.

Responding to the backlash, railway authorities swiftly took action by covering the erroneous board with yellow paint. The translation error occurred due to confusion over the Hindi word “Hatya,” which translates to “murder” or “death.” The Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer of the Thiruvananthapuram Railway Division has requested corrections to avoid such incidents in the future.

On Wednesday at 11:25 p.m., the train bound for Hatia departed without displaying the Malayalam spelling for “Hatia,” potentially causing confusion among passengers. This oversight underscores the importance of accurate signage and communication to prevent misunderstandings and ensure a smooth travel experience for passengers.