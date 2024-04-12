IAF executes bold rescue mission to preserve Army soldier’s hand

Indian Army soldier, who sustained a severe injury resulting in the amputation of his hand while operating machinery at a forward unit, underwent successful surgery by a specialized medical team, allowing for the preservation of his limb. Currently, the soldier is recuperating and progressing on the path to recovery.

Given the urgency of the situation, with a limited window of six to eight hours for emergency surgery to salvage the injured soldier’s hand, the Indian Air Force (IAF) swiftly initiated an operation. Within an hour, an IAF C-130J aircraft was dispatched to airlift the wounded soldier to the R & R hospital in Delhi.

Despite facing challenges such as the darkness of the night and the remote location in the Ladakh sector, the injured soldier received prompt medical attention through a daring airlift operation facilitated by night vision goggles (NVGs) from the IAF. Thanks to the coordinated efforts of medical professionals, the soldier underwent a successful surgery, marking a testament to the commitment of both the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force to ensure the health and well-being of military personnel, even under adverse conditions.