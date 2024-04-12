IMD forecasts heavy summer showers in Kerala today; check the districts

IMD warns of heavy summer rainfall in parts of Kerala today, particularly in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts, with possible thunder and lightning along with strong winds up to 40 kmph. Additionally, isolated rainfall is expected in other districts, offering relief from scorching temperatures.

INCOIS alerts of high waves and storm surge along Kerala’s coast until 11:30 pm today, with heights ranging from 0.5 to 1.4 meters and speeds between 20 cm to 40 cm per second. Authorities advise fishermen and coastal residents to stay vigilant and follow safety precautions.

Precautions include avoiding the sea, securing fishing vessels in harbors, maintaining safe distances between boats, and ensuring the safety of fishing equipment to mitigate risks posed by rough seas. It is advisable to refrain from beach visits and sea-related activities for safety.