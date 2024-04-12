Indian Railways announces special summer trains this city: Details

Visakhapatnam: The South Central Railway (SCR) has launched special summer trains between Hyderabad and Cuttack. The special trains were announced to cater to the increased demand during the season. These special trains will operate on a weekly basis.

Train number 07165 will depart Hyderabad for Cuttack every Tuesday, starting April 16, 2024. The return train, number 07166, will leave Cuttack for Hyderabad every Wednesday, starting April 17, 2024. The services will continue until May 1, 2024.

The trains will halt at major stations, including Secunderabad, Nalgonda, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, and Bhubaneswar. Bookings can be made through the Indian Railways website or at railway reservation counters.