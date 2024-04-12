Know what Vedas say about marriage

The Vedas are ancient Hinduism scriptures. Vedas primarily focus on various spiritual teachings. They also give insights into the different aspects of life, including marriage.

According to the Vedas, marriage is considered as one of the important sa?sk?ras that are performed during a person’s life. The roots of Vedic wedding are found in the Rigveda Shakala samhita.

Know what Vedas have to say about marriages:

Sacred union: Vedas consider marriage as a sacred union. As per Vedas, a woman is not meant not only to be a cook for men or not only one to give sensual gratification. She has to be with her husband in the pursuit of dharma and has also to be a source of encouragement in it.

Dharma and duty: The Vedas consider marriage to be deeply rooted in dharma, or one’s duty to be righteous in life. It is considered one of the fundamental duties for person to fulfill their familial obligations by getting married, having children, and upholding their family’s traditions. The Vedas also emphasise on the importance of living a righteous life while fulfiling one’s marital duties.

Vedic rituals: The Vedas have various rituals related to marriage, called Vedic weddings or Vivaah Sanskar, mentioned in them. These rituals are considered to sanctify the union between a man and a women, and invoke the blessings of the divine for the couple marital life together.

While the process of Hindu weddings might differ widely in different communities, they all have three important rituals, namely: Kanyadana— which is giving away of the bride by her father; Panigrahana— the bride and groom holding hands near the fire which signifies their union; and Saptapadi— taking seven steps before fire wherein each step is for a wedding vow.

As per the Vedas, the main purpose of marriage is not just procreation or companionship but the attainment of spiritual growth and ultimately liberation (Moksha) from the life-death cycle. It is believed that through marriage, a person can fulfill their duties in this lifetime, and also progress on the path of self-realisation. It considers the bond between a husband and wife as a divine union of Shiva and Shakti, that symbolise the energies of creation and nurturing.

The Vedas also mention some qualities which are considered for a successful and long-lasting marriage. These include: mutual respect, trust, fidelity, compassion, and understanding between the couple. An ideal Vedic marriage is characterised by harmony, cooperation, and mutual support, between the partners wherein both strive for each other’s welfare and spiritual upliftment.