Leica launches Leitz Phone 3: Details

Mumbai: Leica Leitz Phone 3 was launched globally. The new smartphone is the successor to the Leica Leitz Phone 2, which was unveiled in November 2022. The Leica Leitz Phone 3 is offered in a single black colour. The price of the handset has not yet been revealed but it will be available for purchase exclusively in Japan from April 19.

The Leica Leitz Phone 3 sports a 6.6-inch WUXGA+ (2,730 x 1,260 pixels) Pro IGZO OLED display. The phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. The storage can be expanded to up to 1TB via a microSDXC card. The phone runs on Android 14 with a custom user interface on top.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price shoots up sharply, cross Rs 53,000

The Leica Leitz Phone 3 features a dual rear camera unit which includes a 47.2-megapixel 1-inch CMOS sensor with 6x digital zoom and a wide-angle lens alongside a 1.9-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera is equipped with a 12.6-megapixel sensor with 8x digital zoom. The camera system is accompanied by the Leitz Looks software feature which is claimed to help the Leica phone simulate the looks of popular Leica M-Lenses like the Noctilux-M 1:1.2/50, Summilux-M 1:1.4/28 and Summilux-M 1:1.4/35.

The Leica Leitz Phone 3 packs a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged via a USB Type-C port. The phone also supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, Mobile Pay and NFC connectivity. It has a 3.5mm audio jack and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. For security, it is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor.