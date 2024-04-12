PM Modi to visit Thiruvananthapuram, Rahul and Priyanka in Wayanad

As Kerala’s electoral landscape advances into its second phase, preparations intensify for the arrival of key central leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to bolster the ruling party’s campaign by addressing public gatherings in two districts next week. Meanwhile, the Congress plans to deploy leaders like Priyanka Gandhi, while the CPM aims to fortify its efforts with national figures like Sitaram Yechury.

PM Modi’s forthcoming visit to Thiruvananthapuram on April 15 marks his fifth appearance in the state in four months, underlining the significance of Kerala in the electoral fray. He is expected to rally support for NDA candidates in the Thiruvananthapuram and Attingal constituencies during his address at the Christian College ground in Kattakkada. Additionally, other Union ministers, including Amit Shah, are anticipated to visit various constituencies to galvanize backing for their respective candidates.

In parallel, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to tour his constituency of Wayanad on the same day. His campaign itinerary includes visits to Sulthan Bathery, Mananthavady, and Kalpetta, followed by extensions into other areas on April 16. Concurrently, CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury plans to campaign in several districts, signaling a comprehensive effort to consolidate support across Kerala ahead of the upcoming elections.