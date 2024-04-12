‘Prime Video’s Series ‘Dil Dosti Dilemma’ Premiering April 25th’

Prime Video has announced that “Dil Dosti Dilemma,” an upcoming young adult series, will debut on April 25. Adapted from Andaleeb Wajid’s 2016 book “Asmara’s Summer,” the show is directed by Debbie Rao and produced by Ten Years Younger Productions. Lead roles are portrayed by actors Anushka Sen, Kush Jotwani, Tanvi Azmi, and Shishir Sharma.

The series follows Asmara, a popular and witty young girl whose summer takes an unexpected turn when she is sent to her grandparents’ neighborhood as punishment. To maintain appearances with her friends, she pretends to be in Canada. The plotline explores whether this experience becomes a nightmare, a journey of personal growth, or both, promising plot twists and heartwarming revelations as Asmara navigates self-discovery, nurtures family bonds, forges genuine friendships, and experiences the magic of first love.

Written by Anuradha Tiwari, Bugs Bhargava Krishna, Raghav Dutt, and Manjiri Pupala, the series also features Seema Mohapatra and Jahanara Bhargava as creative producers. Aparna Purohit, Head of Originals for India and Southeast Asia at Prime Video, noted the rise in young adult viewership on the platform, expressing excitement about unveiling “Dil Dosti Dilemma.” The series, also starring Shruti Seth, Vishakha Pandey, Revathi Pillai, Elisha Mayor, and Suhasini Mulay, will premiere in Hindi, with dubs available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.