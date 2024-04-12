Rameshwaram Cafe explosion: NIA detains Mussavir Hussain and mastermind Abdul Taaha

NIA captures two prime suspects involved in the Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe bombing, including the main bomber Mussavir Hussain Shazib and the alleged mastermind Abdul Mateen Taahaa. After an extensive investigation and intelligence operation, the NIA successfully apprehended the fugitives, who had been evading capture for several months. The operation was carried out in collaboration with authorities in Assam and West Bengal, where the suspects were believed to be hiding.

The identification of Mussavir Hussain Shazib was aided by a distinctive cap worn by him, as captured in CCTV footage prior to the attack. Shazib, suspected to have ties to militant groups in the Malenadu region, has been under the NIA’s scrutiny, with connections to other bomb incidents in Mangalore and Coimbatore coming to light. His arrest sheds light on a wider network involved in such nefarious activities.

Abdul Mateen Taahaa, believed to be the brains behind the attack, was also apprehended by the NIA. He allegedly orchestrated the planting of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at the Rameshwaram Cafe. Further investigations reveal ties between the suspects and previously incarcerated militants, indicating a history of involvement in extremist activities. The NIA continues its efforts to bring all perpetrators to justice, despite challenges such as the suspects’ attempts to evade capture by changing SIM cards and using basic phones.